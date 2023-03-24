Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 129,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 401,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Red Pine Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

