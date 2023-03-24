ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $980.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00329166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

