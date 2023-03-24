Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. 1,132,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,121,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.
Redwood Trust Trading Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
