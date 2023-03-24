Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.52 on Friday, reaching $806.68. 343,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,259. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $816.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $752.01 and a 200 day moving average of $733.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

