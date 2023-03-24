Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 1.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 277,887 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 512,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $5,894,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 32,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.