Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 4,038 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

