Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Shares of AON stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

