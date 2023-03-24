Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 3,449 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

