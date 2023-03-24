Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 7,139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

