Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.