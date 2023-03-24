Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,872,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

