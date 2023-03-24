Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,924 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

