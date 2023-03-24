Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 9,397 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.