Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

