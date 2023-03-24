Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Trading Up 4.3%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 54,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 229,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.