renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $108.94 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. renBTC has a market cap of $108.94 million and approximately $559,591.04 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $30,433.14 or 1.09726675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

