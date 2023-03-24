Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $566.20

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 566.20 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 566.20 ($6.95), with a volume of 1215193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($6.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.98) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.63. The company has a market capitalization of £14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,028.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

