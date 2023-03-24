Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3169 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 581,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,535,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rentokil Initial

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

