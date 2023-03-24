Request Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Request has a total market cap of $96.32 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00200483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.29 or 1.00013683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09970016 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,698,256.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.