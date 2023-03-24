Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adams Resources & Energy (AE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: AE) recently:

3/24/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 9,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,686. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Adams Resources & Energy Inc alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

