Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adams Resources & Energy (AE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: AE) recently:
- 3/24/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/23/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/22/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/21/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/20/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/19/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/16/2023 – Adams Resources & Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 9,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,686. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.