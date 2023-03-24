Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) Insider Simon Panton Acquires 500,000 Shares

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT – Get Rating) insider Simon Panton purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($15,436.24).

Resonance Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Resonance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resonance Health Limited, a healthcare technology and services company, designs, develops, and manufactures software-as-medical devices in the Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers FerriScan, a non-invasive MRI based system for quantifying liver iron concentration (LIC); FerriSmart, an artificial intelligence (AI) assisted device for the automated real-time assessment of LIC; HepaFat-AI, an AI-assisted device for the automated real-time multi-metric measurement of liver-fat; CardiacT2, a dual analysis service with FerriScan for assessing heart iron loading; HepaFat-Scan, a non-invasive MRI-based solution for the assessment of liver-fat in liver tissue; and LiverSmart, a non-invasive MRI-based multi-parametric device combining FerriSmart and HepaFat-AI into a consolidated report.

