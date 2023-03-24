Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 111,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. 1,002,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.