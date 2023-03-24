Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 434 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

NGG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,128. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

