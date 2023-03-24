Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.39. 386,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

