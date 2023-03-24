Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 165,971 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average is $221.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

