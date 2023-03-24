Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $52,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

