Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,786. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.