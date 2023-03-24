Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $26,789.40 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

