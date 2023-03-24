Revolve Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 32,142 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,757% compared to the average volume of 1,731 put options.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 466,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

