RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,806 shares of company stock worth $176,896. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

