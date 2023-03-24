Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.46. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 392 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Ricoh had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

