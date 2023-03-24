RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.78

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 1711327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Stories

