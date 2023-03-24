Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as low as C$2.47. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 34,867 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rock Tech Lithium from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$220.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.83.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

