Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $411.43 million and $2.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,908.15 or 0.06821145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,618 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,930.96177302 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,185,744.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

