Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 64 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $199.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $198.29 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

