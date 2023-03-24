Romano Brothers AND Company Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %

EMN stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

