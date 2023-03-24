Romano Brothers AND Company Has $4.84 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

CAT opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.