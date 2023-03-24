Romano Brothers AND Company Has $5.27 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.