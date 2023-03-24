Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

