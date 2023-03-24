Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,446 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

