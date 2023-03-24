Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 38,523 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 1.1% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $215.64 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.