Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $85,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.48. The stock had a trading volume of 177,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

