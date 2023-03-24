Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.