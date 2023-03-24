Rublix (RBLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.69

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $637,873.47 and approximately $66.69 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.03144125 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

