Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.66. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,287,063 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $442.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Further Reading

