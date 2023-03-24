Safe (SAFE) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $10.59 or 0.00038354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $220.70 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00153123 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00042239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.66615705 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.