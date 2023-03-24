Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.83

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 280779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

