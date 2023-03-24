Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SALM opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

