Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 221 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. 1,094,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

