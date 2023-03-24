Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,939 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $186.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

